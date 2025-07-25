Tourist Drowns Near Hotel in Simpson Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) was busy dealing a tragic drowning incident that took place on Thursday afternoon, July 24, 2025, near one of the hotels close to the police station in Simpson Bay.

Just before 1:30 PM, Central Police Dispatch and Ambulance Services received multiple reports of a female tourist in distress while swimming in the Simpson Bay area.

Police patrol units and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers were informed that bystanders had brought the woman to shore and were administering CPR.

Despite the efforts of those on scene, it was later confirmed that the 79-year-old female victim had passed away.

Detectives and a medical doctor were also dispatched to the scene to conduct further inquiry of this situation. KPSM extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time.