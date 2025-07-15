The United Women Book Club Literary Association Celebrates the Launch of Native Choir by Safiyya Chance on Caribbean Literature Day

he United Women Book Club has once again illuminated the local literary scene with elegance and purpose, hosting a heartfelt and memorable book launch for Native Choir by Safiyya Chance — a work not penned in isolation but nurtured within our community, blossoming alongside our conversations, reflections, and shared dreams.

The launch, held at the BethsAida Conference Room, unfolded with an atmosphere of warmth and sophistication. The evening commenced under the poised guidance of our exceptional Master of Ceremonies, Elencia Boasman-Baptiste, who seamlessly set the tone for an inspiring program. A moment of blessing led by Pastor J. Thomas grounded the gathering in gratitude and hope.

The opening address was delivered by the president and founder of the United Women Book Club, whose vision continues to shape a vibrant platform for women’s voices and stories. She was graciously introduced by UWBC Vice President Melba Wescott, whose eloquence underscored the evening’s spirit.

Safiyya Chance, author of Native Choir, captivated her audience with readings and reflections that resonated deeply. It was an unusually moving book launch — one that stirred emotions and reminded all present of the power of words to bind us together.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including representatives from the St. Martin Book Fair, House of Nehesi Publishers, 101.5 Radio St. Martin, Sparks Association, Coffee & Soda Biscuit, VEISS, Business and Professional Women Concordia, Action Culturelle of the Collectivité of St. Martin. Safiyya was also deeply honored by the presence of Carleen Griffith, Sub-Division Leader of the UWBC, whose dedication continues to strengthen the club’s mission at every level. Adding to the warmth of the evening was the heartfelt support of so many of Safiyya’s reading buddies, whose friendship and encouragement were felt in every moment.

The program featured soulful readings, a heartfelt book signing session, moments of entertainment, an open floor for reflections, and vibrant book sales — all woven together into an evening that will be cherished by many. Safiyya was visibly moved by the outpouring of love and encouragement, especially from her family, friends, and the wider community, whose steadfast support made this milestone all the more meaningful.

Native Choir was funded by the Sparks Association and the Collectivité of St. Martin and published by the House of Nehesi Publishers — a testament to the collective belief in the importance of local voices and stories.

The United Women Book Club remains committed to uplifting voices, nurturing literary talent, and celebrating stories that reflect who we are and where we are going. Native Choir is a testament to this mission — and to the spirit of community that makes it possible.