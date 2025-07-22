Temporary road closure for technical reconstruction “Firecracker 25 Case”

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten would like to inform the public that a technical reconstruction will take place tomorrow, July 23rd 2025, in connection with the Firecracker 25 case at the Empire Gentlemen Club.

Hulda B. Richardson Road, in the vicinity of the Empire Gentlemen Club, will be closed to all traffic between 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

To minimize disruption, the following traffic diversions will be advised:

Motorists coming from the Oyster Pond area or Bishop Hill and heading to Philipsburg are advised to take the Middle Region Road.

Motorists coming from Philipsburg and heading to Oyster Pond, Middle Region, or Bishop Hill are advised to take theArch Road.

The public is kindly asked to adhere to the temporary traffic measures.