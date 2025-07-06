Successful ‘Dinner Chantant’ in Aalsmeer Raises €1250 for Freegan Foodbank

Aalsmeer – This Saturday evening, a special benefit event took place in Aalsmeer: an intimate Dinner Chantant in support of the Freegan Food Foundation. In the beautifully decorated garden of host Marit, 25 guests enjoyed a fully plant-based three-course dinner, live music, and a warm, personal atmosphere. The evening raised a total of €1250 for the Freegan Clients Choice Foodbank, which promotes food security in a dignified and client-centered way.

The meal was carefully prepared by DJ and Joost, who not only excelled in the kitchen but also delivered enchanting live performances throughout the evening. The combination of delicious food, live vocals, and the serene garden setting created a memorable and meaningful experience.

The evening was made possible through the dedication of Marit, who generously hosted the event in her garden and took care of the organization with heart and detail.

“I wanted to create a night where people could come together, enjoy beautiful food, and be moved — not just by the music, but by the cause. I’m deeply touched by how warmly it was received.” – Marit, organizer of the Dinner Chantant

All proceeds go to the Freegan Food Foundation’s Clients Choice Foodbank, a new approach to food assistance that emphasizes choice, coaching, and long-term empowerment.

For more information: Freegan Food Foundation

Website: www.freeganfoodfoundation.com

E-Mail: [email protected]