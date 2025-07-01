Strengthening partnerships for MSME growth in Sint Maarten 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Representatives from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEDC) and the International Trade Institute (ITI) paid a courtesy visit to Ms. Leona Romeo of the Temporary Work Organization (TWO).

Earlier, RVO, SEDC and the Department of Economy, Transportation and Telecommunication (ETT) held key sessions on the Advance Education Program, funded by TWO under the E6 Country Package. These meetings were a great opportunity to align goals, track progress, and set the next steps toward implementation.

Together, we’re committed to empowering MSMEs through targeted capacity building and knowledge sharing—paving the way for sustainable economic growth in a dynamic market.