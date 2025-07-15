Stabbing incident in Cay Bay, suspect arrested

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a stabbing incident that occurred shortly after 3:00 PM this afternoon on the Aaron Jacobs Drive in Cay Bay.

Police were alerted to the incident, where a male victim A.J.B. sustained two stab wounds. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and the victim was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in stable condition to receive further medical attention. for his injuries.

The suspect, identified as W.D. was arrested and has been taken into police custody in connection with the stabbing.

The KPSM Detective Department has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. The suspect W.D. will remain in custody pending further investigation.