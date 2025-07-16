Six Statian Construction Job Programme Candidates and Two Policy Support Workers Celebrate Graduation at Community Centre

ORANJESTAD, Sint Eustatius — Eight Statians were celebrated during a graduation ceremony held on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, at the William and Christine Flanders Community Centre. The event honoured six candidates from the Construction Job Programme, who recently returned from Curaçao after completing six months of intensive practical training, as well as two Policy Support Workers, Mrs Maxine Spanner-Suares and Ms Larissa Rouse, who received diplomas following the completion of a post-university Job Coach training.

Family members, friends, and supporters gathered to witness the occasion. The ceremony opened with welcoming remarks by Mrs Carol Jack-Roosberg, Director of the Social Domain, who commended the graduates for their dedication and personal development.

Commissioner of Education, Mr Reuben Merkman, expressed his pride in the group’s achievements and recalled visiting the construction trainees during their training in Curaçao.

Mrs Lowella Emelina-Koenraad, representing Fundashon Fundeshi te Dak, the organisation responsible for implementing the Construction Job Programme travelled from Curaçao to attend the ceremony.

“These young professionals returned to Statia transformed not only in skill but in confidence and outlook. I am proud of every one of them,” she remarked.

Also in attendance were Mr Arthur Nivillac and Mr Derrick Walter from Optima B.V., the training institute that delivered the Job Coach certification. Mr Nivillac spoke on the vital role of Job Coaches in supporting both employers and employees, particularly in promoting occupational health and safety.

Job Coach graduate Mrs Maxine Spanner-Suares reflected on her experience by stating, “This training has helped me better support those navigating the world of work. I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow professionally,” she said.

The programme also featured a musical performance of the original song D.N.A. by Lady Shorteh, Mr Gerson Herrera, and Mr Carlon Lyons. The event concluded with the awarding of diplomas and certificates, followed by a celebratory buffet lunch.

The Construction Job Programme and Job Coach training were made possible through the continued partnership between the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) and the Statia Government. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening workforce development on the island.

This graduation marks not only a significant personal milestone for the participants but also an important step forward in building local capacity and resilience within Statia’s workforce.