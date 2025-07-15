Sint Maarten makes major strides in modernizing Government IT

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Temporary Work Organization (TWO), in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, reflects on the successful completion of the project “Revamping the IT Department” – a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening digital capacity within the public sector. Running from January 2023 to December 2024, the project laid a solid foundation for improved service delivery, modern IT governance, and enhanced efficiency across government institutions.

Led by the Ministry of General Affairs, and supported by ICTU and the TWO, the project focused on addressing structural challenges such as staffing shortages, outdated processes, and lack of coordination between ministries.

The key outcomes of the project include significantly improved IT operations. Formal processes have now been established for incident management and service requests, among others. Major hardware upgrades have been implemented, and various improvement projects have been initiated across multiple government departments.

Organizational development was also a core component. New staff members were hired, more employees have been granted permanent contracts, and development plans are now in place for IT personnel.

Looking ahead, the project has generated valuable insights that are already being applied in the follow-up initiative, “Rivet.” This successor project builds on the foundation laid by Revamping and places additional emphasis on long-term capacity building, improved stakeholder communication, and stronger project governance through enhanced sponsorship.

“This is more than a departmental restructuring – it represents a cultural shift in how we deliver public services,” said a project spokesperson.