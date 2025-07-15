SHTA and Divico’s Amstel Bright Open 2026 Events Calendar Season, Call for Island Events



The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and Divico Distributors today officially opened the run-up timeframe to SHTA’s 2026 Event Calendar. The organizations call on island event organizers, NGO’s, clubs, hotels and restaurants to submit any planned event for 2026 for timely distribution and awareness abroad. The 10th edition of the annual calendar will mark the largest edition thus far, preparations taking place during SHTAs 55th anniversary year.



Amstel Bright will be the landmark brand supporting this year’s Calendar. CEO Sunny Khatnani of Divico Distributors, the exclusive distributor of Amstel Bright, shared: “As Divico celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2026, we are proud to continue supporting the vibrant events that make our island so special. With so much happening across our small and welcoming island, we see it as our role to help spread the word of the lively happenings that shape our Friendly Island. Caribbean-born Amstel Bright, one of our flagship brands, is rooted in culture and social connection, is a perfect match for the celebratory 10th edition of the Event Calendar.”



The start of the 2026 campaign also means “Cultural Icon of the Calendar Year” fashion designer Zillah Duzon-Hazel will pass the baton as cultural artist of choice. Duzon-Hazel is already curious for her successor as “Cultural Icon of the Year”, a person or group that is confirmed to be announced by SHTA and Divico shortly. “I am the more curious as the now ten-year tradition highlighted an array of arts varying from dance to steelpan music, painters to calypsonians. I believe that all of St. Martin’s cultural expressions deserve to be preserved and highlighted. I applaud all efforts that are being made to highlight, elevate and advance the creative power on this island”.

After her nomination in 2024, she stood upon shoulders of cultural giants like Clara Reyes, Isidore York, “King Beaubeau” Brooks, Roland Richardson and last but not least the late, great Ruby Bute. The 2025 edition featuring cultural fashion icon Zillah Duzon-Hazel has been the largest edition thus far. The calendar highlighting the artist and her colorful design gown has been printed 30,200 times and has been seen online on even more occasions. At their request, island partners abroad like promotional agencies, embassies and travel agents in the United States, Canada and Europe received boxes with calendars to highlight St. Maarten and its renowned lively experiences abroad. As has been the case since 2016, any St. Maarten resident can order a personal copy in advance.

Though the last deadline is October 10th,2025 the calendar partners call to send in any 2026 event planned as soon as the date is set, as space is limited even on a A0 wall poster. Apart from active distribution throughout the island, SHTA membership and beyond, the calendar is an important “business card” showing the liveliness of the destination towards visitors, travel agents, foreign dignitaries and journalists to plan their visits – and where to go.



Next to partnership with main supporter Amstel Bright by Divico, SHTA is elated to have Ama Jewelers, TELEM and Grant Thornton once again support its annual calendar project. Any event organizers looking to highlight their event or citizens looking to receive a 2026 calendar are welcome to do so via [email protected].