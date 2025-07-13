Several Fire Dept. Personnel Complete Drone Certification Training 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Several personnel from the Fire Department completed their training as certified drone operators.

Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP), in collaboration with the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), organized the certified drone training program with the objective of strengthening disaster response capabilities on the island.

The fire personnel that took part were Edward Brooks, Giangillo Sprott and Jermaine Levons.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in building local capacity for emergency response and technology integration. Fire departments utilize drones for a wide range of applications such as situational awareness, search and rescue operations, and damage assessment.

Additional beneficial applications are thermal imaging for hotspot detection, hazard monitoring and even fire suppression support.

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson extends his congratulations to these three team members for their commitment and engagement throughout the training.

The Fire Department will continue their internal drone strategy and form a dedicated drone operations team.

This training has sparked interest across other organizations as well, with several participants now engaging in discussions to invest in drones tailored to their operational needs.

It is also worth noting that this marks the first cohort to receive a locally recognized drone piloting certificate on Sint Maarten. Follow-up training is already being planned, and BTP will begin forming a general drone team based on the success of this initiative.

The training was specifically designed for the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) members such as the Fire Department which is designated Emergency Support Function (ESF)-4.

The other ESFs that took part were ESF-1 (NV GEBE), ESF-2 (BTP), ESF-5 (Police), ESF-8 (Department of Communication DCOMM), and ESF-10 (Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication Ministry TEATT).

The three-day session took place between July 7 and July 9th at the Fire Department in Cay Hill.

The theoretical modules covered Laws & regulations: National aviation rules, privacy laws, no-fly zones, and radio communication; Airspace & navigation: Airspace classifications, weather and environmental factors, and basic aerodynamics; Drone technology: Types of drones and their uses, sensors and payloads, control systems, and incident prevention.

The practical modules covered Preparation & planning: Mission planning, risk assessment, and pre-flight checks; Control & maneuvering: Basic and advanced flight techniques, emergency procedures, and troubleshooting; Maintenance & safety: Routine maintenance, safe storage and transport, and post-flight inspections.

PHOTO CAPTION: Fire officer Jermaine Levons (1st left), and Giangillo Sprott (2nd from right) along with the trainers. Edward Brooks not pictured.