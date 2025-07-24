Saba Shines in Global Media

The island of Saba has been receiving widespread international media coverage. During Q2, Saba was prominently featured in a Caribbean island-hopping story on NYTimes.com, positioning the island as a must-visit destination and highlighting the ferry service. The momentum continued thanks to a hosted visit by travel journalist Meagan Drillinger, resulting in features across major outlets.

Drillinger’s reporting yielded two standout stories on TravelWeekly.com spotlighting Saba and the upcoming Scenery Hotel, a dedicated feature on YahooCreators.com highlighting the island’s rugged hiking trails and famous runway, and an inclusion on LonelyPlanet.com as one of the “Seven Most Beautiful Caribbean Islands.”

Further elevating the island’s profile:

MSN.com listed Saba among its “Undiscovered Islands That Feel Like Paradise”

Forbes.com ranked Saba’s airport landing among the “Most Gorgeous in the World”

Refinery29.com featured Saba in its roundup of “Hidden Gem Getaways”

Q2 2025 generated a total of 28 media placements and 1 social media placement, delivering an impressive 46.5 million impressions across digital platforms.

“As travelers seek more authentic and lesser-known destinations, Saba continues to inspire with its natural beauty, adventurous experiences, and sustainable charm,” said the Saba Tourist Bureau. “This quarter’s media coverage has helped put Saba on the map for mindful travelers, and we are optimistic that this visibility will lead to future bookings. We are also thrilled to share that Saba has been featured on NationalGeographic.com in the article, ‘Looking for adventure? This untamed island is the Caribbean’s best-kept secret.”

Don’t Miss It:

Saba will also be featured in an upcoming Shark Week episode airing on Discovery+ on Saturday, July 26, from 8:00–9:00 PM AST. Be sure to tune in and dive into the island’s rich marine life and adventurous spirit.