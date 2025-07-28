Rotary Sunset Celebrates Service, Honors Leaders, and Inspires Unity at Change of Board Ceremony

Orient Bay, Saint Martin — In a heartwarming celebration of service, leadership, and community, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosted its annual Change of Board ceremony on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the charming Ti Palm Restaurant in Orient Bay.

The event welcomed over 100 guests, including dignitaries, partners, and leaders from both the French and Dutch sides of the island, all united by a shared commitment to making a difference.

The evening marked the official transition of leadership for the 2025–2026 Rotary year, as outgoing President Franklyn Salomons passed the torch to incoming President Alex Pierre. In his opening address, Pierre introduced this year’s guiding theme:

“Helping Hands, Touching Hearts, Changing Lives.”

A committed member of the Rotary family for the past decade, through both Rotaract and Rotary, Pierre shared his passion for service and outlined an ambitious vision focused on four strategic areas: Education & Youth, Professional Development, Community & Environment and International Service & Health. While affirming the continuation of impactful legacy projects such as Walk for Health, Coastal Clean-Up, Peace Murals, and Reach One, Feed One, Pierre announced the first new initiative of the Rotary year: the preparation and distribution of 100 maternity baskets to hospitals across the island.

“It’s more than diapers and essentials,” Pierre shared. “It’s about dignity, compassion, and showing care where it’s most needed.”

A Night of Celebration and Recognition

The festive evening featured a three-course dinner, lively entertainment from live steel pan to kick off the evening, and beautiful live performances from the talented Musicamin group that kept spirits high throughout. A community raffle added to the excitement, raising crucial funds to support the club’s upcoming service projects.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening was the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow Awards, Rotary’s highest individual honor, recognizing members for their generous financial contributions to the Rotary Foundation. Each sapphire stone signifies an additional $1,000 donated. Assistant Governor Elisia Lake proudly acknowledged five first-time Paul Harris Fellows: Daniella Arrindell, Cheryl Dangleben York, Krystel Davis, Linaisa Mardenborough, and Micheline Warner. She also recognized four Rotarians with one blue sapphire: Minister of VROMI Rotarian Patrice Gumbs Jr., Jason James, Jade Maccow, and Alia Mathew-Young; and two Rotarians with two blue sapphires: Marilyn Clark-Waterfort and Magdiona Gumbs.

In a surprise highlight, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina of Sint Maarten was also named a Paul Harris Fellow, proudly sponsored by Rotarian Stuart Johnson, in recognition of the Prime Minister’s leadership and dedication to public service. “This isn’t just a recognition,” said Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “It’s a reminder of how powerful we can be when we work together for the good of our people.”

Outgoing President Salomons took the time to recognize exceptional contributions with special awards:

Rotarian of the Year – Jamila Boirard

Board Member of the Year – Magdiona Gumbs

Fellowship Award – Alex Pierre

Service Above Self Award – Kimberley Duzong

Rising Star Award – Billy Jean-Baptiste

Rookie of the Year – Krystel Davis

In his farewell address, Salomons reflected on the power of collective service: “Rotary is people coming together to do great things. Let’s keep looking out for one another.” Pierre echoed that spirit in his inaugural speech, emphasizing the need for collaboration across community organizations including Rotaract & Rotary, Leos & Lions Club, Toastmasters, and local government agencies from both sides of the island.

“Together, we are stronger,” he affirmed. “Let’s build a more compassionate, empowered, and resilient Saint Martin – Sint Maarten.”

The 2025–2026 board members of the Rotary Club of Saint Martin Sunset are as follows: President Alex Pierre, President-Elect Jade Maccow, Vice President Cheryl Dangleben York, Immediate Past President Franklyn Salomons, Secretary Elisia Lake, Treasurer Jaida Nisbett, Sergeant-at-Arms Maggie Gumbs, Rotary Foundation Januaria Leonard, Club Administration Marilyn Clark-Waterfort, Service Projects Jamila Boirard, Wellness Chair Daniella Arrindell, Youth Service Kimberley Duzong, Membership Krystel Davis, Public Image Kathy Africa, Fundraising Norrisa Anatol, Disaster Relief/Environment Jason James.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30 pm. The club can be contacted via email at [email protected] or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.