Road Works on Cannegieter Road to Begin July 14, 2025 as part of the Sidewalk Beautification Project

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) informs the general public that as part of the ongoing Sidewalk Beautification Project, road works will commence on a section of Cannegieter Road starting Monday, July 14, 2025.

The work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily and will involve a full road closure of part of Cannegieter Road, from Manzanilla Steeg intersection to Percy Labega Street. This closure is necessary to facilitate infrastructure improvements being carried out by Windward Roads Infrastructure.

Traffic Reroute in Effect

During the closure, motorists are advised to use Manzanilla Steeg and Tamarinde Steeg as detour routes to access Walter A. Nisbeth Road. Clear signage and traffic control personnel will be present to guide road users safely along the route.

Key Details:

Start Date: Monday, July 14, 2025

Work Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

⁠Location: Section of Cannegieter Road

Contractor: Windward Roads Infrastructure

Impact: Full road closure during work hours

Traffic Reroute: Via Manzanilla Steeg → Tamarinde Steeg → Walter A. Nisbeth Road

Nighttime Access: Two-way traffic will resume outside of work hours

The Ministry urges all road users to proceed with caution, adhere to posted signs, and follow instructions from traffic controllers to ensure the safety of both workers and drivers.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their continued cooperation as we work to improve the road network in Philipsburg.