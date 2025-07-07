Public disturbance, individuals arrested

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – On July 6th 2025, during the hours of 04:00 am, The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) responded to a report of a public disturbance involving multiple individuals on A.J.C. Brouwer Road, in the vicinity of Premier Supermarket.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a chaotic situation with several persons engaged in a verbal altercation. Investigations revealed that the fight was a direct result of a stolen scooter, which had been taken from the area of Port de Plaisance that later resulted on A.J.C. Brouwer Road.

The primary objective of the responding officers was to de-escalate the conflict and restore calm among the agitated crowd. In connection with the stolen scooter that initiated the disturbance, a male suspect with the initials R.W., aged 21, was arrested for stolen property. While actively working to bring the situation under control, a vigilant police officer observed suspicious behavior from one of the individuals present.

Further observation led the officer to discover an extended firearm magazine containing three rounds of ammunition that was placed in between a wooden pallet in the area by the suspect in question. The suspect, identified by the initials J.R.L. (22), was immediately apprehended.