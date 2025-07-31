Press Briefing Wednesday, July 29, 2025: – Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling remarks

Good morning, Honorable Prime Minister, members of the press, and the people of Sint Maarten,

The mission of the Ministry of Justice is clear: to uphold the rule of law, ensure public safety, and protect the fundamental rights of every person on this island. Over the past months, we’ve been focused on laying the foundation for long-term change, strengthening our institutions, modernizing outdated systems, and addressing deep-rooted challenges across the justice chain.

That mission takes on a special meaning today as we join the international community in observing World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. This year’s theme,“Human Trafficking is Organized Crime: End the Exploitation,” reminds us that this is not just an individual crime. It is a coordinated, well-financed, and deeply rooted operation driven by criminal networks that thrive on vulnerability and silence.

Here in Sint Maarten, we are not immune. Our open borders, busy tourism economy, and constant movement of people, create an environment that traffickers seek to exploit. Human trafficking often hides in plain sight, through forced labor, sexual exploitation, coerced criminal activity, and increasingly, in digital spaces where victims are lured and controlled online.

We have seen signs of this here at home. This is not just a global issue. It is a local one.

That is why awareness, vigilance, and community responsibility are essential to ending exploitation. Earlier this year, we launched the “See Something, Say Something” campaign. It was designed to empower every resident to speak up when something doesn’t feel right. If you suspect that someone is being trafficked or exploited, take action. Call 9300 or visit www.nrc.sx to make a report or learn the signs. Your voice could be the one that helps save someone’s life.

At the Ministry, we are doing more than raising awareness. We are aligning our policies and partnerships to respond to trafficking as the organized crime that it is.

We are strengthening our law enforcement capacity through training, inter-agency coordination, and planned investment in specialized units. We are actively improving immigration enforcement, modernizing border security systems, and working more closely with our French counterparts, Kingdom and regional partners to share intelligence and carry out joint operations. As the UNODC reminds us, criminal networks don’t respect borders, so neither can our response.

We are also expanding our rehabilitation and reintegration work, because survivors of trafficking, especially those forced into criminal activity, must be treated as victims, not perpetrators.

Still, enforcement is only one part of the picture. Prevention is just as critical. That is why I want to speak directly to our community organizations, especially those working with youth, vulnerable populations, and in crime prevention. The Ministry is encouraging you to submit proposals through the Crime Prevention Fund. This fund exists to support the work already happening in our community. If your organization is reaching at-risk groups, mentoring young people, or helping create safer spaces to help prevent crime, we want to partner with you.

A safer Sint Maarten will not be created by legislation alone. It must be built, through fair laws, strong institutions, trained professionals, engaged communities, and a justice system that protects survivors and holds traffickers accountable.

The Ministry, through the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), has intensified island-wide safety and crime prevention controls as part of our broader strategy to tackle the recent rise in armed robberies and drug-related offenses. These efforts are not isolated, they are aligned with the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening overall public safety and enforcing the rule of law.

Between July 25th and 27th, more than 40 vehicles were stopped and checked at key locations across the island. These controls resulted in several fines for traffic and criminal violations, the confiscation of narcotics, and at least one instance requiring further investigation. These actions reflect our clear and deliberate zero-tolerance stance.

These controls are ongoing, and they are part of our mission to create safer communities and restore public trust. Proactive enforcement will continue across Sint Maarten, and the public is urged to cooperate, remain alert, and report suspicious activity. The safety of our communities is not negotiable, and enforcement will reflect that.

I want to end by saying that on this day of awareness and action, let us keep in mind that crime, specifically, human trafficking, is not isolated. It is organized. It is complex. It is violent. And it thrives where systems are weak.

That’s why we are strengthening our systems, investing in prevention, and asking you, our community, to stay engaged, and cooperate with law enforcement. Let’s protect those who cannot protect themselves. Let’s confront exploitation wherever it hides. Let’s work together to ensure that in Sint Maarten, no one is invisible and no one is left behind.

Again, if you see something, say something.

Thank you.