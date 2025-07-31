Police Investigate Crash into Winair Building

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Sint Maarten Police Force is investigating an accident that happened just after 11:40 PM on July 30, 2025, on Airport Road.

A gray pickup truck hit the front of the Winair building. The impact caused damage to both the front of the truck and part of the building’s wall.

Preliminary findings show that the driver lost control coming from the direction of the airport, which led to the accident. The driver was not at the scene when the police arrived.

KPSM Traffic Department is busy investigating this incident, and more details will be released as they become available.