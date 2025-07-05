Police intensifies traffic controls

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – On the afternoon of Thursday, July 4, 2025, police conducted a traffic control operation near the border leading into the French Quarter neighborhood.

A total of 26 vehicles were stopped and checked during the operation. Officers issued 10 fines for various infractions ranging from documentation issues to traffic violations.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) reminds all motorists to ensure their vehicle documents are up to date and to comply with traffic regulations at all times. These checks are part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and order on the roads.