Police arrest armed suspect in South Reward area

PHLIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Police officers of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) arrested a young man late Monday night, July 28, 2025, in connection with the possession of an illegal firearm.

Just before midnight, police dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen who saw a man near a bar on L.B. Scott Road in South Reward, suspected of carrying a firearm. Several patrols were immediately sent to the area.

Upon arrival, officers found a young man matching the description given. During a search, police discovered a silver and black handgun in his possession. The suspect, with the initials C.M., was arrested and taken to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for further investigation.

This arrest is part of a larger concern facing the Sint Maarten community, the growing presence of illegal firearms. Over the past months the use of unlicensed weapons has contributed to violent crimes, and increased danger for both the public and law enforcement.

KPSM will continue to carry out targeted controls, patrols, and investigations to remove illegal weapons from the streets. Officers regularly seize firearms during traffic stops and house searches.

KPSM reminds the public that illegal firearm possession is a serious criminal offense. If you are caught with an unlicensed weapon, you will be arrested and prosecuted. The consequences include possible prison time, a permanent criminal record, and other legal penalties.

The police urge the community to support efforts in reducing gun violence. Anyone with information about illegal weapons or suspicious activity is encouraged to contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.