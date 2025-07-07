Police apprehend suspect in domestic violence assault at Union Farm

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – On Saturday, July 5th 2025 at approximately 14:00 pm, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in Union Farm. Initial assessment revealed that a female victim had been violently assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim sustained injuries to her head, consistent with being struck by a hammer, and a bite wound to her finger.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect, identified as O. T (41), had fled the scene. KPSM patrol immediately launched a search, focusing in the area where the suspect is known to reside.

Later, during the search, police officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s in the vicinity of Guana Bay, heading towards Sucker Garden. Officers swiftly intercepted the vehicle and confirmed his identity and successfully apprehended the suspect with the initials O.T. without incident.

The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for questioning as the investigation continues. The victim received medical attention for her injuries.

The Sint Maarten Police Force emphasizes its commitment to combating domestic violence and urges anyone experiencing or witnessing such incidents to report them immediately.