Parliament commemorates International Day of Parliamentarism with a Celebratory Evening

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Parliament of Sint Maarten under the leadership of President of Parliament, the Hon. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, hosted a Celebratory Evening in commemoration of the International Day of Parliamentarism, on Monday, June 30, 2025, for all current Members of Parliament, all former Members of Parliament, several dignitaries including the Governor, the President of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the Presidents of the Parliaments of Aruba and Curacao, and representatives of the High Councils.

The evening commenced with the Sint Maarten Song performed by Elysian, followed by the opening prayer by Apostle Orlando Wilson.

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening, Mr. Rolando Tobias, then invited Ms. Tamara Groenveldt to perform her poem titled: the Parliament Pelican, composed specially for this event. This was followed by the Address of the President of Parliament, Mrs. Wescot-Williams, who acknowledged the strides Sint Maarten’s Parliament has made since 2010 but also pointed candidly to the challenges that continue to undermine public trust. She urged Members of Parliament and the wider public to focus on building systems that protect the voice of the people and support long-term national development.

The President’s Address was followed by a presentation by two Group 5 students, Letha Lucas and Jonathan Lake, of the Methodist Agogic Center – John A. Gumbs Campus, who presented their papers on “How can we fix education in Sint Maarten?” They then presented all papers from their classmates to the President of Parliament.

The Keynote Address of the evening was presented by Attorney at Law and former Chairman of the Central Voting Bureau, Mr. Jason Rogers, LL.M, who asked to commit ourselves to a path of inclusivity, stability, reform, modernization, and cooperation, ensuring that our parliamentary democracy not only endures but thrives, ultimately serving the best interests of the people of Sint Maarten.

Mr. Rogers recommended that we promote diversity by actively seeking to include all Sint Maarteners in our political discourse and representation. We invest in education by developing programs that educate citizens about parliamentary democracy and encourage civic engagement from a young age. We embrace Technological Advancements by implementing digital solutions that enhance transparency, foster public engagement, and streamline parliamentary processes. We encourage Open Dialogue to facilitate discussions on the effectiveness of our parliamentary system and consider reforms that reflect our unique societal needs.

Attendees were also entertained by the reigning Junior Calypso King, King Jojo, which was followed by a toast by the President of Parliament in honor of the 2025 International Day of Parliamentarism.

Thereafter, the Presidium of Parliament, consisting of the President of Parliament, 1st Vice President, the Hon. Sjamira D.M. Roseburg, and 2nd Vice President, the Hon. Ludmila N.L. de Weever, honored three persons and two institutions as “The Bearers of Our Democratic State”. These persons or institutions have or continue to advance democracy, education, and civic awareness in service to the people of Sint Maarten.

The late Mr. Louis L. Duzanson was honored for his life of service, passion, and purpose. His quiet strength, institutional wisdom, and unwavering integrity made him a cornerstone of public life in Sint Maarten for over four decades; a living archive of our island’s political and administrative evolution.

Drs. Eugene B. Holiday was honored for his constitutional stewardship, principled leadership, and his unwavering devotion to public service. As the first Governor of the country, Sint Maarten, he guided our nation through its formative years.

In retirement, he turned his insights into a written legacy, publishing Nation Building: Our Challenges, Resilience, and Responsibility in 2023.

Dr. Julio R. Romney was honored for his deep commitment to civic education, institutional integrity, and informed democratic participation.

He continues to propose electoral reform measures grounded in democratic fairness, transparency, and accountability.

The University of St. Martin was honored for its role as an institution that places knowledge at the service of the binational community and the region, contributing to the island’s socio-economic development and sustainable living. The University does this, inter alia, as our foundation for thinking, history, and academics, with its course: St. Martin History and Cultural Heritage.

The St. Maarten Youth Council Association was honored for its decades of service and continuing to influence, teach, and guide our youth to eventually be able to take up (political) positions here in Sint Maarten.

The evening culminated with a social during which former and current Members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, along with parliamentary staff, other dignitaries, and guests, took the opportunity to socialize, and in some cases, reconnect.

This was the first event/ project of Parliament leading up to the 15th Anniversary of Country Sint Maarten and the 15 years of existence of the Parliament of Sint Maarten.