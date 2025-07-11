Pam Evertsz appointed as new Programme Manager of Stichting WeConnect

Amsterdam, The Netherlands — As of 1 September 2025, Stichting WeConnect will have a new Programme Manager. Pam Evertsz will succeed the current Programme Manager, Tanja Fraai.

The board, Tanja Fraai and the WeConnect team are very pleased with the outcome of the recruitment process, in which a number of excellent candidates came forward. “With the arrival of Pam Evertsz, the foundation once again gains a driven and connecting Programme Manager who will professionally take on the daily leadership of our team of talented young Caribbean professionals and all our well-known and trusted activities,” said Chair Gilbert Isabella.

Pam Evertsz is no stranger to WeConnect and is currently involved in the foundation’s activities as the project leader of the aviation internship programme Cari-Aire. This pilot internship programme is being implemented by WeConnect in 2025 on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management. She has been highly proactive in launching and executing this project in a short timeframe. In the coming year, we will be able to share the first successes.

Previously, Pam worked as Programme Manager of TOP Bonaire, and as Senior Advisor for Business Operations at the National Office for the Caribbean Netherlands on Bonaire. In these roles, she proved herself to be a strategic and tactical manager with a vision for developing, and capitalizing on our Caribbean talent in the European Netherlands — stimulating local labour markets on the islands through this ‘brain gain’.

Pam Evertsz: “WeConnect builds bridges by placing trust, connection, and talent development at its core – values that resonate deeply with me as a Caribbean public administrator, programme manager, and community builder. I look forward to continuing to build, together with the team, an organization that supports, empowers, and gives visibility to Caribbean talent.”

Tanja Fraai is happy to pass the baton to Pam and has full confidence in a bright, healthy future for WeConnect: “Pam and WeConnect have been connected for years through our shared passion for bringing Caribbean talent back to the islands. In recent months, this collaboration has intensified and proved to be very successful. She knows her way both around the islands and within the ministries in The Hague, which form the (financial) foundation of our organization. I am confident that under her leadership, WeConnect will take its next step forward.”

In the coming period, Tanja Fraai will ensure a warm and smooth transition of WeConnect responsibilities to Pam Evertsz.