Ombudsman releases 2024 Annual Report: a call for stability and accountability

Great Bay, The Bureau Ombudsman has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting another year of critical oversight amidst growing political instability and deep-rooted administrative challenges. The report underscores the Ombudsman’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, good governance, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

The year 2024 was marked by unprecedented political turbulence, with the country holding two parliamentary elections—first in January and again in August. This brought the total number of elections to six since Sint Maarten gained autonomous status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, and resulted in the twelfth cabinet formation.

“This level of instability is not without consequences,” stated Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel. “Continuity in government is essential to ensure public trust, responsive service delivery, and accountability. In its absence, democratic institutions such as the Ombudsman’s office face delays, unresponsiveness, and weakened engagement from both citizens and ministries.”

The report reveals a significant decrease in the number of complaints received in 2024—nearly 100 fewer than in 2023. This decline is attributed in part to public reluctance to file complaints under interim governments, with many citizens preferring to wait until a full cabinet is in place. Moreover, political instability has had a direct impact on the progress of ongoing investigations. While government is expected to function uninterrupted, many ministries—particularly those already prone to delays—ceased or slowed communication, leaving numerous files open and awaiting responses.

As in previous years, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and Justice generated the highest number of complaints. Alarmingly, many VROMI cases concluded without a substantive response from the ministry, signaling a failure in accountability and responsiveness. The Ombudsman notes that this is not merely a case of negligence but also of capacity: “A lack of human and financial resources severely hampers the functioning of several ministries, especially VROMI,” said Mossel.

Despite these obstacles, the Bureau Ombudsman continued to fulfill its constitutional mandate with resolve and integrity. The institution has gained steady recognition both within the government administration and among the public as a trusted, impartial guardian of citizens’ rights.

“The Ombudsman is here not only to hold government accountable but to serve as a partner in good governance. Our reports are not just critiques—they are tools for improvement, informed by the voices of the people we serve,” Mossel emphasized.

The 2024 Annual Report serves as a reminder of the critical role that political stability, institutional continuity, and administrative responsiveness play in strengthening democracy. It also calls on the government to recommit to these principles, to better serve the people of Sint Maarten.

The full 2024 Annual Report is available on the Ombudsman’s website at www.ombudsman.sx.