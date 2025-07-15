MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, attended the Bastille Day

The Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams, attended the Bastille Day Celebrations on Monday July 14, 2025. The festivities commenced with an ecumenical service at the Marigot Catholic Church.

Following the service, the President of Parliament joined the Prefet Mr. Cyrille Le Vély and the President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, Mr. Louis Mussington, as well as other dignitaries from both sides of the island, to witness the parade of uniformed troupes and the wreath-laying ceremony at the Collectivité’s Memorial Monument.

The day concluded with formal speeches, awarding of civil servants for 35 years service, and a reception at the Marigot Waterfront.