Minister Richinel Brug goes in the field & Joins “Leaders for Change” in Outreach to Vulnerable Communities

L-R Stacey Thomas -Leaders For Change Volunteer , Ashma Berkel – Managing Director Leaders For Change, Minister Richinel Brug (VSA), Chadwick Richardson CDFHA (VSA-Rep)

 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Last week, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social  Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, had the distinct honor of  joining the dedicated team of the Leaders for Change organization  during one of their community outreach afternoons. 

Earlier this year, the Ministry entered into a collaborative agreement  with the organization to deepen its understanding of the challenges  faced by the most vulnerable in our society. While the Minister is no  stranger to these harsh realities, the visit proved to be a deeply moving  

and, at times, confronting experience that reinforced the urgency of  sustained action. 

The Minister was informed about the sensitive and patient process  required in building trust with persons we refer to as “rough sleepers”, a  process that the Leaders for Change team has clearly succeeded in.  Their sustained outreach efforts have built meaningful relationships  within the community, and in turn, community members trust them  enough to identify others in urgent need of support. 

Minister Brug expressed his deep admiration for how Leaders for  Change, in cooperation with the Community Development, Family &  Humanitarian Affairs Department, continues to bring small but 

The organization provides snack boxes and delivers warm meals every  Sunday. In addition, hygiene kits are distributed to those who need  them most. All of this is done solely by a team of dedicated volunteers,  powered by community donations. Their work is made possible in part  through the generous support of local entrepreneurs and businesses  such as Avantika, Amore, and KFC. 

However, the organization continues to face significant challenges,  most notably the lack of proper transportation. Volunteers often rely on  their personal vehicles, and there is an urgent need for a reliable  pickup truck to support their operations and reach more people in  need. 

Minister Brug commends Leaders for Change for their inspiring  commitment and calls on the wider community, private sector, and  individuals to support their efforts in any way possible, whether  through donations, equipment, or time. 

“This kind of grassroots compassion and dedication is exactly what  strengthens our society,” said the Minister. “We must do all we can to  support those who are supporting others. Going into the field is my way  of staying grounded and reminding myself why I accepted this office in  the first place. Too often, we find ourselves caught up in back-to-back  meetings behind a desk, while people in our communities need real,  tangible support. Moving forward, you will see more of these ‘in the  field’ initiatives across various departments and in collaboration with  our partner organizations.”

