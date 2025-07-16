Minister Richinel Brug goes in the field & Joins “Leaders for Change” in Outreach to Vulnerable Communities

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Last week, the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, had the distinct honor of joining the dedicated team of the Leaders for Change organization during one of their community outreach afternoons.

Earlier this year, the Ministry entered into a collaborative agreement with the organization to deepen its understanding of the challenges faced by the most vulnerable in our society. While the Minister is no stranger to these harsh realities, the visit proved to be a deeply moving

and, at times, confronting experience that reinforced the urgency of sustained action.

The Minister was informed about the sensitive and patient process required in building trust with persons we refer to as “rough sleepers”, a process that the Leaders for Change team has clearly succeeded in. Their sustained outreach efforts have built meaningful relationships within the community, and in turn, community members trust them enough to identify others in urgent need of support.

Minister Brug expressed his deep admiration for how Leaders for Change, in cooperation with the Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs Department, continues to bring small but

Post Office Box 943, Philipsburg / Soualiga road 1, Sint Maarten (T) +721-N/A – (E) [email protected] meaningful relief to the elderly and vulnerable residents of Sint Maarten.

The organization provides snack boxes and delivers warm meals every Sunday. In addition, hygiene kits are distributed to those who need them most. All of this is done solely by a team of dedicated volunteers, powered by community donations. Their work is made possible in part through the generous support of local entrepreneurs and businesses such as Avantika, Amore, and KFC.

However, the organization continues to face significant challenges, most notably the lack of proper transportation. Volunteers often rely on their personal vehicles, and there is an urgent need for a reliable pickup truck to support their operations and reach more people in need.

Minister Brug commends Leaders for Change for their inspiring commitment and calls on the wider community, private sector, and individuals to support their efforts in any way possible, whether through donations, equipment, or time.

“This kind of grassroots compassion and dedication is exactly what strengthens our society,” said the Minister. “We must do all we can to support those who are supporting others. Going into the field is my way of staying grounded and reminding myself why I accepted this office in the first place. Too often, we find ourselves caught up in back-to-back meetings behind a desk, while people in our communities need real, tangible support. Moving forward, you will see more of these ‘in the field’ initiatives across various departments and in collaboration with our partner organizations.”