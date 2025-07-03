Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell lays wreath at National Slavery Monument

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, the Netherlands commemorated its history of slavery at the National Slavery Monument in Oosterpark, Amsterdam. Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita R. Arrindell laid a wreath at the monument on behalf of Sint Maarten.

Wreaths were also laid by Carlson Manuel, Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao, and Joselin S. Croes, Director of the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba.

On July 1st, 1863, the Netherlands enacted a law to abolish slavery. After a ten-year transitional period, the actual abolition came into effect in 1873. Hundreds of attendees were addressed by several speakers, including Silveria Jacobs, former Prime Minister of Sint Maarten; outgoing Prime Minister Dick Schoof; Wendeline Flores, Vice Chair of NiNsee; and Mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema.

The National Commemoration of the Dutch Slavery Past is organized by NiNsee, the National Institute for the Study of Dutch Slavery and its Legacy. NiNsee collects, manages, and shares knowledge about this shared history.

In addition to the official commemoration, the “breaking of the chains” was celebrated at Museumplein during the Keti Koti Festival.