Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, Presented with Historical NAf Book and Caribbean Guilder Collector’s Set

Philipsburg – The Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, was presented with a historical commemorative book on the Netherlands Antillean Guilder (NAf) and a collector’s set featuring the new Caribbean guilder coins and banknotes.

This symbolic handover marks a significant moment in the monetary history of the countries Sint Maarten and Curacao, representing the official transition from the Netherlands Antillean Guilder to the Caribbean guilder. With the end of the co-circulation period on June 30, 2025 the Caribbean guilder is now the sole legal tender in circulation.