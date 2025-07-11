Milton Peters College and Sundial School Reflect on Progress and Commitment  Following 2025 Final Exam Results 

Cul de Sac, Sint Maarten — Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial  School are pleased to announce the final examination results for the 2024–2025  academic year. These outcomes, following the completion of the second examination  period, reflect measurable academic progress, as well as areas for continued focus and  improvement. 

Milton Peters College 

The final results at Milton Peters College show a notable improvement compared to the  earlier examination period: 

  • Total Students: 186 
  • Pass Rate: 65% 
  • Fail Rate: 32% 
  • No Show/Sick: 3% 

This marks a significant increase from the first examination period, where the pass rate  stood at 52%, the fail rate at 17.5%, and 26.5% of students were eligible for re-sits. The  rise in pass rates underscores the positive impact of the school’s targeted support  strategies and the perseverance of our motivated students.  

Sundial School 

Sundial School also demonstrated commendable progress in its final results: 

  • Total Students: 50 
  • Pass Rate: 78% 
  • Fail Rate: 22% 
  • No Show/Sick: 0% 

These figures show improvement from the initial results of 72% pass, 10% fail, and 18%  re-sit eligibility. The enhanced performance reflects the combined efforts of dedicated  staff and motivated students. 

Best sector Awards & Valedictorians 

The following students have been recognized as our best-performing graduates and  valedictorians for their outstanding academic achievements:

Looking Ahead: Commitment to Excellence 

“As we reflect on this academic year, we are proud of our students’ accomplishments  and recognize the ongoing need for growth,” stated Mr. Blomont, Education Director for  SVOBE Schools. “Both Milton Peters College and Sundial School are committed to 

evaluating these results and implementing further strategies to strengthen academic  outcomes in the years ahead.” 

The SVOBE Schools’ administration expresses sincere appreciation to the students,  teachers, staff, and parents for their continued support and dedication. Together, we  look forward to building on this year’s progress and further enhancing the quality of  education in the coming academic year. Have a wonderful summer vacation!

