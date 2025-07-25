KPSM to Conduct Island-Wide Controls Ahead of Upcoming Weekend Events

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) remains committed to maintaining public safety and security across the island, especially in light of various events scheduled for the upcoming weekend.

On Sunday, July 20, 2025, KPSM successfully conducted a series of traffic and safety controls in the Simpson Bay area. These operations proved highly effective and played a vital role in ensuring a peaceful and incident-free event.

During these controls, a significant number of scooters and motorcycles were confiscated due to issues related to missing documentation and technical irregularities. KPSM is requesting that owners of these vehicles make the necessary legal arrangements and present valid documentation in order to retrieve their confiscated scooters or motorcycles.

Building on last weekend’s success, KPSM will once again implement comprehensive safety operations on Sunday, July 27, 2025. Multiple checkpoints will be established in Simpson Bay and other key locations around the island. These efforts will focus on:

General traffic safety

Firearm prevention

Public order and crowd management

KPSM emphasizes that these controls are not targeted at any specific group, but are part of our broader strategy to safeguard all residents and visitors during busy periods.

The public is kindly reminded to comply with local traffic laws, cooperate with law enforcement, and remain patient during these operations. Our officers are working to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone on our beautiful island.

KPSM also encourages the community to report any suspicious or unlawful activity by calling 911 or the tip-line at 9300. Together, we can uphold peace, safety, and mutual respect.