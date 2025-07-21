 KPSM targeted traffic controls on scooter nuisance

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) successfully concluded its annual Justice Week activities with a series of targeted traffic controls aimed at addressing the persistent issue of scooter nuisance on the island’s roads.

These operations, conducted in the areas of Welfare Road and Airport Road, underscored the KPSM’s commitment to enhancing road safety and maintaining public order.

Throughout Justice Week, the KPSM engaged and enforcement actions designed to promote a safer and more secure Sint Maarten. The enforcement action focused specifically on the growing concerns related to scooter and motorcycle riders operating without proper documentation and contributing to traffic disruptions.

During the controls, officers checked for valid driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, insurance, and other required documentation. The proactive approach resulted in 33 motorcycles being checked ten (10) had the proper documentation and twenty-three (23) motorcycles and scooters were impounded due to the riders’ inability to produce the necessary and legally required documents for their operation.

The KPSM emphasizes that these controls are part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with traffic laws and to mitigate dangerous situations caused by undocumented and improperly operated vehicles. The police force remains dedicated to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of all road users.

Impounded vehicles can be retrieved during office hours by showing legally required documents.

The KPSM extends its gratitude to the community for their understanding and cooperation during these controls and reiterates its commitment to continued vigilance in maintaining road safety.