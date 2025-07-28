 KPSM NOTICE TO SCOOTER OWNERS

POLICE (KPSM) NOTICE: Over the past months, police have impounded several scooters during traffic checks because they were not safe or had the legal documentation to be on the road.

KPSM has already sent out several notifications earlier this year asking owners to come and collect their scooters with the proper documents. However, most of these scooters are still being held at the police station in Philipsburg.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

If your scooter was taken by police between late January 2025 and June 2025, you must come to the Philipsburg Police Station and speak to Mr. J. Abreu before Wednesday, July 30, 2025 during office hours to collect it.

You will need to bring:

Proof that the scooter belongs to you

Insurance papers

Road tax receipt

Inspection card

Driver’s license

After July 30, any scooters that are still not picked up a request will be made to have it removed and crushed.

Police are concerned that these scooters could become dangerous if we have a hurricane.

For questions, call KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222.