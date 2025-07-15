KPSM conducts overnight vehicle checks and surveillance

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – Between 11:45 PM on July 14 and 4:30 AM on July 15th, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) carried out extensive vehicle checks and preventive surveillance at key locations including Union Road, Airport Road, Welfare Road, and Cay Bay.

Officers inspected 45 vehicles and frisked 20 individuals under the Opium Ordinance. Three scooters were confiscated due to lack of documentation. One rider attempted to flee but was caught and fined for multiple violations.

These operations are part of KPSM’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety and deter criminal activity.