Increase in dangerous riding in the Maho area prompts police warning and action

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is sounding the alarm over a recent surge in reckless scooter and motorcycle riding, particularly in the Maho area. The rise in dangerous behavior has led to serious safety concerns for both riders and other road users.

To address this growing issue, KPSM will be stepping up traffic enforcement efforts island-wide, with special attention to hotspots such as Maho. Officers will be on the lookout for violations such as speeding, riding without a helmet, lack of proper documentation, and other illegal activities.

KPSM reminds all riders that road safety is not optional—it is a personal and collective responsibility. Ignoring traffic laws puts lives at risk and can have life-altering consequences.

This public reminder aims to encourage all scooter and motorcycle users to operate their vehicles safely, follow the rules of the road, and help prevent avoidable accidents. Strong enforcement measures will be in place to ensure compliance.