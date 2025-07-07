Incident-free “Buss di Chains” event with one arrest

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) commends the organizers and attendees of the “Buss di Chains” / Cooler Fete event held on Saturday, July 5th 2025, for what was a well-organized and heavily attended event.

KPSM is pleased to report that the event was incident-free and proceeded in an orderly and safe manner. The overall cooperation between attendees, security personnel, and law enforcement contributed to the successful execution of the event.

During the course of the evening, one individual, bearing the initials I.A.C., was arrested for possession of approximately 15 grams of marijuana. The suspect was brought to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they were issued a fine in accordance with local regulations and subsequently released.

KPSM continues to encourage the public to enjoy events responsibly and in compliance with the laws of Sint Maarten.