Inaugural Flight celebration Z Air connecting Curaçao and St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG / WILLEMSTAD –– On July 14th, the inaugural flight celebration of Z Air took place, marking the launch of its new route from Curaçao to St. Maarten. Z Air will offer three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using an Embraer 140 aircraft. With this expansion, the airline continues to grow its flight schedule, providing more opportunities for travelers to experience the treasures of our beloved island.



At the same time, the new route offers additional travel options for the Curaçao community, whether for leisure or business.

To celebrate the inaugural flight, a festive ceremony was held, featuring remarks on behalf of the Government of Curaçao by Ms. Kimberly Lew-Jen-Tai, Minister of Governance, Planning, and Public Service, Mr. Rene Winkel, CEO of Z Air, Mr. Michael Hoehenberger, COO of Curaçao Airport Partners and Mr. Julian Diaz de Pool, Commercial Manager of Curaçao Airport Holding.

Later, Minister Lew-Jen-Tai, Minister Shalten Hato, and Mr. Hugo Clarinda, Deputy Director of the Curaçao Tourist Board, along with representatives from Curaçao Airport Holding and the Ministry of Traffic, Transport, and Urban Planning, presented a commemorative plaque to Mr. Winkel (Z Air), featuring the Queen Emma Bridge and Handelskade at night.

Following the official ceremony, the inaugural flight departed for St. Maarten under a Soaring Sirens Salute by the CUR firefighters’ trucks.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board, Curaçao Airport Partners, Curaçao Airport Holding, and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association congratulate Z Air on its new route, Curaçao – St, Maarten!