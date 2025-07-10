Helping Hands Foundation Hosts Successful 3rd Annual Walkathon Supporting Senior Health and Wellness

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — The Helping Hands Foundation proudly hosted its 3rd Annual Walkathon on Saturday, July 5th, bringing together an estimated 200 enthusiastic participants for a morning dedicated to health, community, and senior support. The event was a resounding success, celebrating unity, physical activity, and the foundation’s commitment to serving the elderly population of St. Maarten.

The walkathon route began at the White & Yellow Cross Foundation, weaving into the heart of Philipsburg and looping back to the starting point. Seniors with mobility challenges were not left out—thanks to a special train ride that paralleled the route, they were able to participate fully in the day’s excitement and camaraderie.

Following the walk, participants were treated to a healthy breakfast featuring bush tea, water, fresh fruits, and other nutritious offerings. The event concluded with a group cool-down session led by students from the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine, who also provided vital information on managing common senior health concerns such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Helping Hands Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to serve seniors in St. Maarten by offering programs and events that promote physical activity, social engagement, and mental wellness. By organizing community initiatives such as the walkathon, the Foundation aims to create opportunities for seniors to stay active and connected, reducing isolation and enhancing their overall quality of life.

The success of the 3rd Annual Walkathon would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors including, Adtalem, AUC School of Medicine, Windward Island Bank, KFC St. Maarten and the IMBRACE Group. Their contributions ensured a safe, inclusive, and memorable experience for all attendees.

As Helping Hands Foundation continues its mission to uplift and empower seniors across St. Maarten, the call for greater community involvement has never been more urgent. “Supporting our seniors isn’t just charity—it’s a reflection of the kind of society we all want to grow old in. We’re all aging, it is inevitable. The care we show today shapes the care we’ll receive tomorrow. These initiatives are not optional—they’re essential,” said Antonio Rogers, President, Helping Hands Foundation.

Now is the time for individuals, businesses, and organizations to step forward—whether through volunteering, sponsorship, or donations—to help ensure our seniors receive the care, respect, and opportunities they deserve. Let’s work together to build a future where every elder feels valued, connected, and supported.

Contributions to Helping Hands Foundation can be made year-round. Please contact the Foundation at +1(721) 542-2866 to pledge your support.