Grants for Initiatives on the History of Slavery Available from 11 August

The history of slavery is a painful but important part of our shared history. For a long time, this injustice received little attention, while its impact is still felt today. That is why, starting in August 2025, a new grant programme will be launched for social initiatives related to the transatlantic history of slavery. Foundations will then be able to apply for grants for projects that contribute to recognition, healing, and awareness. This programme is one of the actions following the formal apology for the Netherlands’ slavery past.

The programmes for both the European Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom have been published today.

In 2023, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations organized conversations and dialogue sessions throughout the Kingdom. Participants discussed, among other things, what the grant programme should look like. These discussions once again highlighted how the legacy of slavery continues to cause inequality today, cutting across cultures and communities.

The input from these conversations was incorporated into the development of the grant programme. An important point was that the programme should be accessible, including for smaller organizations. The application process has therefore been deliberately kept simple. To properly inform organizations, information sessions will be organized in both the European Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Careful Preparation and Implementation

Setting up the programme required careful consideration. An implementing organization had to be found with experience in managing grant programmes for the communities involved. It has now been confirmed that ‘Uitvoering Van Beleid’, part of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, will be responsible for implementing the programme.

Minister Uitermark:“When it comes to the history of slavery, it’s very important to reflect on the past, but also to look ahead. That’s why I’m pleased that after a period of many conversations and hard work; we can now open this programme. A programme that is accessible, developed together with the community, and for which ample time was deliberately taken. It’s crucial to collectively build awareness about the history of slavery, reflect on how we deal with it today, and work towards a shared future.”

Eight Application Rounds with Four Different Grants

The first application round begins on 11 August 2025. At that time, foundations can apply for grants aimed at strengthening and professionalizing their organization. €5,000 for organizations in the European Netherlands and USD 10,000 for organizations in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The programme runs until 2028 and consists of eight application rounds for four different types of grants.

Starting from the second round, foundations can also apply for funding for small projects that contribute to:

gaining a better understanding of the legacy of slavery and addressing its ongoing consequences in the present;

processing the history of slavery;

promoting knowledge and awareness about the history of slavery; or

recognizing and commemorating the history of slavery.

Suriname

The programme for Suriname is still in preparation. Work is underway to find a local implementing partner. The pace and approach will be coordinated with the working methods of the Surinamese government.

From Apology to Action

This grant programme is one of the steps stemming from the apology for the history of slavery, delivered by the Dutch government on 19 December 2022. At that time, the government made €200 million available for initiatives related to recognition, awareness, and healing. €100 million of this is intended for government measures to promote awareness, recognition, and processing. Such as changes in primary and secondary education, more research, museums, and the protection of cultural heritage in all involved countries. The other €100 million is designated for initiatives from civil society, divided into thirds: one-third for the European Netherlands, one-third for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, and one-third for Suriname.

More Information

More details about the grant programmes and the planned information sessions can be found at Subsidieregeling Maatschappelijke initiatieven trans-Atlantisch slavernijverleden voor het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk | Subsidie en regeling | Uitvoering Van Beleid.