Employers are requested to refrain from hiring undocumented workers

Call for Responsible Labor Practices

PHILIPSBURG — The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, is calling on all business owners and employers in St. Maarten to uphold their legal and ethical obligations by refraining from hiring undocumented workers and ensuring full compliance with labor and immigration laws.

This message comes at a crucial time as the Ministry continues to receive increased reports of illegal employment practices, particularly within the construction, hospitality, domestic services, security, and employment agency sectors.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to informal labor practices that exploit vulnerable individuals and undermine fair business competition,” stated Minister Brug. “This is about protecting our labor market from unsafe, unfair, and illegal practices—and safeguarding the dignity of every worker.”

Legal Framework and Consequences

Employers are reminded that the employment of foreign nationals without valid work permits is a direct violation of the “Landsverordening Arbeid Vreemdelingen” (National Ordinance on the Employment of Foreign Nationals). Violations may result in significant legal penalties, including on-the-spot fines. With approval from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Labor Inspectorate will soon be authorized to issue on-the-spot fines for violations, once the necessary operational and staffing arrangements are finalized. These fines may only be administered by Inspectors designated as Extraordinary Police Officers (BAVPOL).”

Ongoing Enforcement and Interagency Coordination

The Labor Inspectorate continues to conduct targeted inspections in collaboration with Immigration and Border Protection Services and other relevant authorities. These joint efforts aim to proactively identify and address non-compliant labor practices across various sectors.

“Hiring undocumented workers not only exposes employers to legal consequences—it also weakens labor standards by denying individuals their right to fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to social protections,” added Minister Brug.

Encouragement to Comply and Report Violations

The Ministry urges all employers who currently engage undocumented workers to immediately seek guidance from the Labor Department on how to regularize employment arrangements and transition toward compliant practices.

Additionally, members of the public are encouraged to report suspected cases of illegal employment to the Labor Inspectorate. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

To report suspected cases of illegal employment (confidentially), contact:

Labor Inspectorate

[email protected]

Emergency line: 1721 5247247

For general guidance on employment regularization or labor compliance, contact:

Labor Affairs – Employment Services Unit

[email protected]

1721 542542-3704 / 542-3702 / 542-3544

The Ministry of VSA remains firmly committed to building a labor market rooted in legality, fairness, and accountability, for the protection of both businesses and workers.