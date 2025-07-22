Deportation actions against U.S. legal permanent residents affiliated with Haitian foreign terrorist organization Viv Ansanm

Specifically, the Department of State has determined that certain individuals with U.S. lawful permanent resident status have supported and collaborated with Haitian gang leaders connected to Viv Ansanm, a Haitian Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Viv Ansanm is a driver of the violence and criminality in Haiti contributing to the island’s instability. The United States will not allow individuals to enjoy the benefits of legal status in our country while they are facilitating the actions of violent organizations or supporting criminal terrorist organizations.