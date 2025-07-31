Community Council Information Session Rolls Out Second Phase of Empowerment for Neighborhood Associations

PHILIPSBURG — On Monday, July 28, the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) hosted a Community Council Information Session at the University of St. Martin. The session marked the second phase of the Community Council Empowerment Project, an initiative designed to enhance community-based governance, increase social cohesion, and foster grassroots leadership across neighborhoods on Sint Maarten.

The information session brought together existing and prospective community council members, along with community-minded individuals, to learn more about the goals and structure of the program. Set to run on Mondays and Thursdays from August 28 until September 18, the program provides essential training and capacity-building support for community councils and their executive boards.

The facilitators of the training were also present to introduce themselves and provide a brief synopsis of what their sessions would entail. Among the facilitators were members of the Dutch Quarter Community Council, one of the first councils to complete the program during its pilot phase, who came on board to share their experiences with the participants.

The pilot phase of the project was completed in 2024 with two of the four councils in the first cohort completing the program. The councils that were not able to complete the program due to unforeseen circumstances have registered to join the new cohort.

The Community Council Empowerment Project equips councils with a range of fundamental trainings including topics such as Leadership and Interpersonal Skills, Program Management, and Effective Communication, laying the groundwork for stronger, self-sustaining community organizations. Each council must ensure the participation of at least three executive board members who must attend a minimum of 80% of the sessions to successfully complete the program. Upon completion, councils will receive assistance in securing NGO status through financial and administrative support with the notary and

Chamber of Commerce, unlocking greater opportunities for funding, sponsorship, and formalized community action.

Participating councils were encouraged to engage with residents in their respective districts, assess community assets, and develop a year plan that reflects localized priorities. Councils will remain accountable to CDFHA throughout implementation, allowing for continuous monitoring, evaluation, and exploration of additional subsidy and partnership opportunities.

The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, offered strong support for the project and those involved: “I want to recognize and applaud the dedicated community council members who have stepped forward to participate. As councils you provide a platform for residents to raise their concerns, advocate for the vulnerable, and ensure that your communities are not left out of broader decision-making processes.”

The Community Council Empowerment Project represents a collaborative push toward community-driven development, and CDFHA encourages all interested councils and community leaders to get involved in this transformational initiative.

For more information, contact: Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: +1 721 520-4315