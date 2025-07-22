Attempted robbery at Money Gold Exchange foiled by quick action

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — July 22nd 2025 – The St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred this morning, Tuesday, July 22nd 2025, at approximately 9:40 AM, at Money Gold Exchange.

Two suspects entered the business, with one of them brandishing a firearm. Before the suspects could carry out the robbery, a quick-thinking employee sounded the alarm, causing both suspects to flee the scene.

No injuries were reported, and nothing was taken from the establishment. Detectives and were immediately dispatched to the scene and have since launched a full investigation.

KPSM urges anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area or who may have information related to the incident to come forward and contact the police station or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.