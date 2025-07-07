Art Saves Lives 2025 Ignites Cultural Confidence and Connection in Youth Across St. Maarten / St. Martin

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – 132 students from across Dutch and French St. Maarten/St. Martin participated in this year’s Art Saves Lives Foundation’s (ASLF) Summer Intensive. The island’s young creatives explored and celebrated their African heritage through immersive arts education over five days of the Roots & Culture Knowledge Share program.

Developed in partnership with Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation and Association Cobraced, this year’s initiative provided opportunities for the youth to learn African diaspora dance, music, culture, and history. The aim was to help them develop a strong sense of cultural identity and pride by using African philosophical values and authentic creative expressions to bridge the gaps between Africa and the Caribbean islands.

The French-side Community Outreach with Association Cobraced began on June 23 with 25 students participating in afterschool sessions. On the Dutch side, 107 students engaged in a weeklong Magnet Program based at Indisu Dance Theater from June 27 to July 1.

Four drummers and five dancers from the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater were on island to lead workshops and perform alongside students in the culminating Emancipation Day commemoration.

The ceremony was attended by Ministers of government, including Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and Minister of Education, Youth, Culture and Sports, Melissa Gumbs, along with cultural practitioners and educators.

The closing celebration was integrated into R’MEMBA DEM! The African Continuum – The 162nd Emancipation Day Reflection: Africa’s Sons And Daughters Remembered, which began with a Freedom March through Philipsburg. The march led to the historic site on Canniegeter Street, where the remains of the “Zoutsteeg 3” – two men and one woman brought to St. Maarten from Africa were discovered in 2010. Archaeologist Dr. Jay Haviser shared at the event, that through forensic and archaeological study, they have been able to confirm that the remains belong to some of the first Africans brought to the island 350 years ago.

ASLF founder Nicole DeWeever said this year’s program was crucial in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of shared cultural heritage. “This year’s intensive was not just about dance or art; it was a cultural reawakening. We saw students come alive with purpose as they explored their roots and discovered the value of who they are.”

Student Ian Soriano shared:

“Whenever I do Art Saves Lives, it always comes off with a strong sense of leadership in performance. It’s already like a blessed opportunity to be able to train with top teachers in the industry. This year’s program was even more special and unique because of the focus on African culture. The kids taking this program were a lot more open to learning about the connection between Africa and Sint Maarten/Saint Martin.”

The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation called this year’s intensive a “transformative experience” for their members:

“The collaboration with Arts Saves Lives and the Asase Yaa Dance Theater provided not only a liberating experience but also a transformative one. The timing of this program was perfectly aligned with the spirit of our current era. Reconnecting with African cultural heritage has ignited a journey of self-discovery for the next generation. Thank you for being a beacon of change and for fostering deep-rooted progress for generations to come. The seeds you have planted will flourish over time, echoing the essence of our present moment.”

Gregoire Dumel, Local and Regional Marketing Director of the Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin, described the program as a “spectacular”:

“Culture truly is a key pillar of tourism, and you have once again shown how powerful it can be in uniting, inspiring, and elevating a community. Thank you for showcasing the talent, history, and deep love for the country that made St. Martin so unique. Let’s continue to rally together in making our island a top destination, not just for its beauty, but for its vibrant cultural soul.”

ASLF 2025 was made possible through the generous support of the St. Martin Tourism Office, the St. Maarten Ministry of Culture, Education, Youth Affairs & Sports, and LemonDrop Cove, LLC, along with many more corporate partners and individuals across the island.

For more photos and videos from the week, visit www.artsaveslivesfoundation.org or follow ASLF on Facebook and Instagram.