Armed Robbery on Front Street Under Investigation, Police Request Public Assistance

UPDATED: PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 AM today, Friday, July 25, 2025, at a jewelry store located on Front Street in Philipsburg.

Central Dispatch received several calls reporting the robbery in progress. In response, multiple police patrols, detectives, and forensic personnel were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers learned that two male suspects, both dressed in white clothing, had committed the robbery and fled the scene on a motorcycle heading in the direction of Sucker Garden.

At this time, KPSM officers are actively searching for the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

KPSM is appealing to the general public for assistance. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has video footage, or possesses any information that could assist in identifying or locating the suspects is strongly urged to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous Tip Line at 9300.

KPSM also encourages business owners, particularly those in the retail and jewelry sectors, to review and strengthen their security measures. Installing or upgrading surveillance systems, using secure display methods, can significantly help prevent or minimize the impact of such criminal activities.