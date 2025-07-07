Armed robbery at Sunshine Supermarket in St. Peters

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at approximately 11:33 AM on Monday morning, July 7, 2025, at Sunshine Supermarket located on Genip Road in St. Peters.

According to initial reports, an unknown male suspect entered the establishment and, under threat with a firearm, demanded cash from the cashier. The suspect managed to flee the scene with an estimated amount of $200 from the cash register. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

KPSM’s detective department is actively investigating this matter. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist in identifying the suspect is urged to contact the police station or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

The Sint Maarten Police Force continues to encourage all businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. The safety of the community remains a top priority, and the public’s assistance is vital in bringing those responsible to justice.