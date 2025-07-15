Are You Registering Your Employees? Labor Registration Now Open

PHILIPSBURG — The Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, is urging all business owners and employers in St. Maarten to comply with the legal requirement to register their employees with the Division of Labor Affairs. Labor registration is a critical part of building a transparent, fair, and protected workforce on the island based on the National Ordinance on the Registration of Workers (Landsverordening tot inschrijving van arbeidskrachten).

“Labor registration is not just a bureaucratic step, it’s a foundation for protecting workers’ rights and strengthening the integrity of our labor market,” said Minister Brug. “Additionally, it helps ensure compliance, allows for accurate and up to date statistics and provides a level playing field for all of the social partners, workers, employers and Government. We’re calling on all businesses to take this responsibility seriously and to register their employees accordingly.”

Application Options

Employers can submit labor registration applications:

Via email to the Division of Labor Affairs, [email protected]

Who Can Submit?

Business Registration: Must be submitted by the Director, Owner, President , or an authorized representative .

Personnel Registration: Must be completed by the employer or an authorized representative .

Cost of Processing Fee

ANG 250 for businesses with 0–50 employees

ANG 750 for businesses with 51–200 employees

ANG 1000 for businesses with 201 or more employees

For more information regarding the required documents contact Division Labor Affairs via email [email protected] or visit the official website of Government Sint Maarten www.sintmaartengov.org.

Minister Brug encourages all employers to act swiftly and responsibly:

“As we continue building a modern and responsive labor system, your compliance and collaboration are essential. Let’s work together to create a labor environment where every worker is registered, respected, and protected.”