Work Underway on Statia’s New Tourism Master Plan

SINT EUSTATIUS — The Statia Government is working with experts from the University of Central Florida (UCF) to develop a comprehensive Tourism Master Plan for the island. The project falls under the Region Deal programme, a government-backed initiative rooted in the principle of being for the people of Statia, by the people of Statia.

Leading the project is Dr. Jorge Ridderstaat, tourism economist and UCF faculty member. He is joined by Dr. Kelly Semrad, Associate Professor and elected Orange County Commissioner in Orlando, Florida; Dr. Jeong-Yeol Park, Associate Professor and PhD Programme Coordinator at UCF; and Dr. Robertico Croes, former UCF professor and former Minister in Aruba.

The current work builds on a short research study conducted by the UCF team during a 2023 visit. Findings from that study led to the commissioning of the master plan.

Since their arrival this year, the team has met with stakeholders from hospitality, construction, education, airport and harbour operations, and the tourism workforce. They also gathered input from visitors to gain a broad perspective on tourism in Statia.

Dr. Semrad brings experience from tourism master plans developed for destinations including Grenada, Saba, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, and the Galápagos Islands. She is part of a team conducting a detailed assessment of Statia’s tourism landscape, using a bottom-up approach that centres on local input.

The team has conducted site visits, familiarisation tours, and both in-person and online interviews. Today, Dr. Jeong-Yeol Park concluded an island tour alongside Raimie Richardson, the newly appointed Programme Manager and former Heritage Inspector, and Sjahairah Flemming, Assistant to Island Commissioner Leerdam. A highlight of the visit included a personal invitation to a local home, reflecting the island’s deep-rooted culture of hospitality.

Survey data is being collected from individuals who have never visited Statia, past visitors, tourists familiar with other Caribbean destinations, and people working in the local tourism sector. Data analysis is ongoing.

The final draft of the Tourism Master Plan is expected by the end of 2025. Once complete, it will serve as a roadmap for tourism development that is inclusive, sustainable, and aligned with Statia’s identity and values.

As with all Region Deal projects, this initiative aims to build a better future through collaboration and community-driven solutions. The Statia Government remains committed to ensuring that tourism development reflects the needs and aspirations of all who call the island home.