Windward Roads Completes Restitution Projects related to Larimar Case

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Windward Roads Infrastructure N.V. (WWR) has completed its US $2 million restitution stemming from the Larimar corruption case. This restitution was fulfilled through the execution of infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing the sewage system in Sint Maarten.

In March 2020, as part of a settlement with the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM, WWR agreed to undertake infrastructure projects valued at US $2 million. This agreement served as restitution for the company’s involvement in the Larimar case, which uncovered bribery and corruption involving several entities and individuals, including former WWR director J.H.B. and former Member of Parliament T.H.

In May 2021, the Foga Sewage Pump Station project commenced, marking the first phase of the restitution efforts. This project, valued at approximately US $677,256, involved constructing a new pumping station to transport sewage from Sucker Garden to the A. Th. Illidge Road wastewater treatment plant.

WWR began work on part of the Dutch Quarter Sewage Project in August 2023, marking the final phase of the restitution commitment. This project included the construction of a new sewage pumping station, upgrading the sewerage network, dismantling existing pumping stations, and installing new sewerage systems and house connections in the Dutch Quarter area. Completion was achieved in February 2024, thereby fulfilling the total restitution amount agreed upon in the settlement.

Throughout these projects, WWR provided all labor, materials, and related services at no cost to the Government of Sint Maarten. The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Development, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) oversaw the execution to ensure compliance and quality.

OM SXM stated that the restitution served both as a corrective measure and as a direct investment in the community. “The projects related to the restitution have meaningfully improved the public infrastructure, while signaling that corporate misconduct will not go unchecked,” OM SXM said.