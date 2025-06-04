VSA Minister in Your Neighborhood

The Ministry of VSA is pleased to announce the upcoming “Minister in Your Neighborhood” , the SZV edition. This VSA & SZV collaboration is aimed at fostering direct engagement with community members.

It provides an opportunity for residents to discuss SZV concerns, ask questions, share ideas, and be informed in a relaxed and accessible setting.

The Minister looks forward to meeting neighbors, listening to their voices, and working together to build a stronger, more connected community.

Date: Friday, June 6th, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:00p.m.

Location: Government administration building rooms 1 & 2.