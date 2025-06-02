Volunteer.sx launches survey into volunteerism and community engagement on St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Volunteer.sx, the island’s dedicated volunteer engagement platform, is reflecting on its first three and a half years of activities by launching a public survey to collect insights on volunteerism and community engagement. The survey, geared towards non-profit organizations (NPOs), will capture their experiences in recruiting and working with volunteers as well as their experiences using the Volunteer.sx platform.

A collaboration between St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Foresee Foundation, Volunteer.sx was launched in December 2021 as a free resource to encourage volunteerism and increase community awareness about volunteer opportunities. Since its launch, it has become a central hub for connecting passionate individuals with causes that matter. The platform currently has approximately 3,000 volunteers, including students, seniors, and visitors, all committed to volunteering with the dozens of NPOs registered with Volunteer.sx.

The platform’s survey, which will take respondents 10-15 minutes to complete, will provide valuable insights into the NPO experience. This will help to ensure that Volunteer.sx continues to meet community needs and responds to changes and challenges within the nonprofit sector. With the survey now live, respondents have until Friday, June 13, to complete the digital survey which is available at tinyurl.com/vsxsurvey.

Together, SMDF and Foresee Foundation encourage all community stakeholders, regardless of size or sector, to have their voices and concerns be heard by completing the survey and helping to shape a more effective, inclusive, and sustainable volunteer ecosystem on St. Maarten.

For questions or support, contact: [email protected]