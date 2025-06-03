Transparency and accountability: Ministry of Justice details measures taken after the Point Blanche incident 

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – In light of recent public reports concerning the current situation at Point Blanche Prison, the Ministry of Justice finds it necessary to provide clarifications to ensure accurate and transparent understanding of the facts.

Inmates transfers

As part of the response to the fire incident caused on May 14, temporary transfers were carried out to safeguard the wellbeing and safety of the prison population in the aftermath of the emergency.

Transfers were made to Simpson Bay (Foreigner Detention Center), Philipsburg Police Cells, and Bonaire. A total of six inmates were relocated to Bonaire. All individuals, as well as their families, were informed in advance about the procedure. It is important to emphasize that family members were given the opportunity to visit inmates in person before their transfer, allowing them to say goodbye and deliver essential personal items. Only one inmate was unable to receive a visit due to family-related circumstances beyond the control of the Ministry or prison administration, but still had the opportunity to talk with them via a phone call.

Outdoor access and recreational activities

The Ministry wishes to emphasize that claims suggesting inmates are confined to their cells 24/7 are false. All inmates have daily access to outdoor spaces, and those who have wished to make use of this right have done so without restriction.

As for daily recreational activities, these were temporarily suspended at the start of the emergency as part of the immediate response to the crisis. However, the activity program(s) resumed last week, including a religious service held on Saturday. This week, other recreational activities are gradually being reinstated, such as use of the music room and access to sports activities.

Inmates Rights & Privileges and Education

As part of emergency measures, in-person visits have been temporarily suspended due to a lack of space to accommodate these visits safely. In response, the prison administration has implemented a telephone call schedule to ensure that detainees can stay in contact with their families. This initiative began last week and will be gradually expanded to ensure that all inmates who wish to communicate have the opportunity to do so while in-person visits are safely reinstated.

These emergency measures are in line with the Prison Regulation (‘Gevangenismaatregel), which authorize the Prison Director and, where necessary, also the Minister of Justice to suspend or restrict detainees’ rights in order to maintain safety, order, and proper functioning of the facility.

In accordance with Article 32 of the Prison Regulation, inmates’ rights and privileges are reviewed every 72 hours, and decisions are made based on the current situation in the facility, progress on the recovery work, and overall stability and safety. The Ministry acknowledges and respects the rights of inmates; however, the suspension of visits is deemed necessary to maintain order and safety within the prison during this crisis phase. The Ministry is actively working to reinstate visitation hours as soon as possible.

While educational programs remain a crucial component of rehabilitation support offered at Point Blanche Prison, these programs have also been temporarily paused due to the emergency and will resume as soon as conditions permit.

Timeline

The prison crisis team joint by UNOPS has developed a well-thought-out plan to ensure that recovery efforts are carried out to the highest standard. This plan follows a phased approach, which is being executed diligently. So far, safety has been maintained, cleaning of the affected area has been completed, and electrical installation is currently in progress. For safety reasons and to minimize disruptions to the plan, additional details will not be disclosed.

Ministry of Justice Commitment to rehabilitation

The Ministry of Justice reaffirms its strong commitment to the comprehensive improvement of Point Blanche Prison. A rehabilitation and infrastructure expansion plan is already in place and will begin implementation in 2025, aiming to modernize and expand the facilities.

The project reflects a deep institutional commitment to human rights, dignity, and rehabilitation. Designed with a focus on social, gender, and environmental considerations, the facility will incorporate cutting-edge features to ensure both security and support for inmates’ reintegration. It will include spaces for education, health care, family visits, professional workshops, and recreation—reinforcing a holistic approach to rehabilitation.