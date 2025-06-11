The Netherlands forces in the Caribbean train Hurricane Emergency  Response with Local Safety Partners on the Windward Islands 

File Photo

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — From 14 to 20 June, the Netherlands forces in the Caribbean will conduct a hurricane emergency  response exercise on the Windward Islands. Central to this exercise is the cooperation with various  local safety and emergency response partners on Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius. The  purpose of the training is to ensure that military personnel can be deployed quickly and effectively  in the event of a real hurricane threat.

Following their deployment to the islands, small-scale activities will take place across the three  locations. Units will also use their time on the islands to familiarize themselves with the local terrain  and to engage with relevant stakeholders, including government organizations, non-governmental  organizations, and companies that play a key role in disaster response. 

The majority of the military personnel involved are already stationed in the Caribbean region.  Participating units include personnel from the Marine Detachment Sint Maarten, the Marine  Squadron Carib (based in Aruba), the naval support ship HNLMS Pelikaan, FRISC vessels, and several  supporting units from both the Royal Netherlands Navy and the Netherlands Marine Corps. 

By conducting this training on the Windward Islands, the armed forces aim to be ready to provide  emergency aid and conduct rescue operations immediately following the passage of a hurricane.  Providing military assistance during natural disasters such as hurricanes is one of the core tasks of  the Dutch Armed Forces in the Caribbean. During such missions, military units support the civil  authorities and contribute to maintaining public order and safety.

